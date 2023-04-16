Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .231.
- Isbel is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 11 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Wright (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.