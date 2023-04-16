Bobby Witt Jr. -- 3-for-5 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .545 over the course of his last games.

Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

