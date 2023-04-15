On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.

Lopez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings