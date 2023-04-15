On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Lopez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will send Elder (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
