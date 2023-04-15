The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .196.
  • In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will send Elder (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
