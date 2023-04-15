After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .222 with three doubles and two walks.

In seven of 10 games this year, Isbel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Isbel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings