On Saturday, Franmil Reyes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .188 with two home runs and three walks.
  • In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Reyes has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.