Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .265 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Olivares has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
