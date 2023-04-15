After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Braves.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.423) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), with multiple hits five times (35.7%).

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings