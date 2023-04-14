Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday (tip at 9:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in this outing.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+100)
|4.5 (-143)
|0.5 (-250)
- Friday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 33.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has grabbed 4.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Friday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-125)
|6.5 (-128)
|1.5 (-125)
- Friday's points prop bet for Josh Giddey is 20.5 points. That's 3.9 more than his season average of 16.6.
- Giddey has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Giddey's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-115)
|3.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+160)
- Jalen Williams' 14.1-point scoring average is 1.4 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Williams' assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.
- He has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
