The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday (tip at 9:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in this outing.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 4.5 (-143) 0.5 (-250)

Friday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 33.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.

Gilgeous-Alexander has grabbed 4.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Friday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS AST 3PM 20.5 (-125) 6.5 (-128) 1.5 (-125)

Friday's points prop bet for Josh Giddey is 20.5 points. That's 3.9 more than his season average of 16.6.

Giddey has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Giddey's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-105) 5.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110) 1.5 (+160)

Jalen Williams' 14.1-point scoring average is 1.4 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Williams' assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

