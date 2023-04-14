The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.

The Thunder put up just 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Oklahoma City is 28-15 when it scores more than 115.8 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder put up 120.8 points per game, 6.7 more than away (114.1). On defense they concede 115.6 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (117.1).

Oklahoma City is conceding fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117.1).

This season the Thunder are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (23.5).

Thunder Injuries