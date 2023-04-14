The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 228.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.

Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.4 more points than this game's total.

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this season.

The Thunder have won in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1 Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its past 10 contests.

The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). Away, it is .585 (24-17-0).

The Thunder score just 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 22-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 22-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-15 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-9 32-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-11

