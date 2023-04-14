The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Thunder (47-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 9.7% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (61.5%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 21-18, while the Thunder are 22-30 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).

The Thunder are 21st in the league in assists (24.4 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.8% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.