Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (9-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-9) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 14.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91 ERA).

Royals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Royals have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (44 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Royals Schedule