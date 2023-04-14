Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .208 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Lopez has had a base hit in four of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Lopez has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will look to Morton (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.