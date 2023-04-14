Isaiah Joe and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 6, Joe put up 11 points and two steals in a 114-98 win against the Jazz.

If you'd like to place a bet on Joe's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.5 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 13.1 16.1 PR -- 11.9 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.9



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Joe's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

Giving up 115.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 13 6 0 1 1 0 0 10/23/2022 6 2 1 3 0 0 1 10/19/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

