After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .214 with two home runs and three walks.
  • In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Reyes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Morton (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
