The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .267.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

