Blues vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (46-21-14) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (37-37-7) at home on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-215)
|Blues (+185)
|-
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been made an underdog 53 times this season, and won 21, or 39.6%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 2-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Blues.
Blues vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|280 (7th)
|Goals
|260 (15th)
|215 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|297 (28th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (22nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|60 (25th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has hit the over six times.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Blues have scored 260 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Blues' 297 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -37.
