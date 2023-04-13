Having won five in a row, the Dallas Stars welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as the Stars and Blues meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/12/2023 Blues Stars 5-2 DAL 11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 292 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Blues have 258 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 78 37 34 71 53 53 38.5% Pavel Buchnevich 62 26 41 67 30 33 32.5% Brayden Schenn 81 21 44 65 46 39 46.8% Robert Thomas 72 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Justin Faulk 81 11 38 49 57 49 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players