Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- 3-for-4 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 11 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino has had a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
