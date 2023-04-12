Heading into a play-in tournament matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-40) with a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs up for grabs, the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 12 at Smoothie King Center.

The Thunder enter this game on the heels of a 115-100 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday. Jared Butler scored a team-best 25 points for the Thunder in the victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Knee 8.1 4.7 1.9

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder score five more points per game (117.5) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (112.5).

Oklahoma City has put together a 31-22 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Thunder have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, scoring 116.4 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points their than season average of 117.5.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

The Thunder rank 14th in the league averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 227

