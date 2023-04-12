The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -5.5 226.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has played 55 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 226.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.

Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 40 48.8% 114.4 231.9 112.5 228.9 228.8 Thunder 55 67.1% 117.5 231.9 116.4 228.9 230.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has covered the spread twice, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 contests.

Four of the Thunder's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

This year, Oklahoma City is 23-17-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 24-17-0 ATS (.585).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 31-22 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 40-42 13-10 38-44 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Thunder 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 26-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 27-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-22 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 36-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-9

