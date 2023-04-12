Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (7-4) and Kansas City Royals (3-9) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) to the mound, while Brad Keller (1-1) will answer the bell for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (34 total, 2.8 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule