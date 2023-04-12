Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .150 with a double, a triple and four walks.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.