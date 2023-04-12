Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .125.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.