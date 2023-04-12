Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .125.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
