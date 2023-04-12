The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .231.

Olivares has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Olivares has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings