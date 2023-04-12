Blues vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) on the road on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Blues vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as an underdog 52 times this season, and won 21, or 40.4%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 12-20 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 41.7% chance to win.
Blues vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|275 (7th)
|Goals
|258 (16th)
|213 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (25th)
|61 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (22nd)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.
Blues Advanced Stats
- Seven of St. Louis' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Over the last 10 games, Blues' games average 11.1 goals, 2.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (258 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game, 292 total, which ranks 25th among NHL teams.
- Their -34 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.