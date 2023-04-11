MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 11 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .152 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending deGrom (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.