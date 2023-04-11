The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .160 with a double and a walk.

Isbel has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Isbel has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings