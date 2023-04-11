On Tuesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .100 with three walks.

Bradley has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Bradley has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

