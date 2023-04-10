On Monday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Pasquantino enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Pasquantino has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings