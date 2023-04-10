(3-7) will go head to head against the (5-4) at Globe Life Field on Monday, April 10 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 strikeouts, Zack Greinke will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +145 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (0-1, 23.63 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-2, 2.38 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Royals have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+275) Brad Keller 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

