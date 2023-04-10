After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .188 with a double, a triple and three walks.
  • Lopez has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
  • Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
