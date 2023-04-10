Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton is hitting .000 with .
- In six games so far this season, Eaton has zero hits.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
