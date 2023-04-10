Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .278 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- In three of six games this season (50.0%), Olivares has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
