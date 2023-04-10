Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.
- This season, Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Heaney (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.