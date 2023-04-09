How to Watch the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- Oklahoma City is 29-19 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
- Oklahoma City is 30-20 when it scores more than 113 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average more points per game at home (121) than on the road (114.1), and also concede fewer points at home (116) than away (117.1).
- In 2022-23 Oklahoma City is giving up 1.1 fewer points per game at home (116) than on the road (117.1).
- The Thunder pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (25.2) than away (23.5).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
