Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) match up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 117.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 113.0 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +338 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (19th in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Memphis has put together a 36-40-5 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has put together a 45-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Thunder and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +100000 +50000 +650 Grizzlies +1900 +650 -10000

