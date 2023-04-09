Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has a triple and three walks while hitting .154.
- Twice in seven games this year, Lopez has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Lopez has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.