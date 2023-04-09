On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .182 with a double and a walk.
  • Isbel has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Isbel has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • DeSclafani (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
