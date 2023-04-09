Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .182 with a double and a walk.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in four of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Isbel has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.