Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .120 with a walk.

Dozier has a hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Dozier has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

