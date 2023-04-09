After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .118.

Reyes has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

