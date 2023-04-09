Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .118.
- Reyes has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.6 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
