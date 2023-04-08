Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (3-4) and the Kansas City Royals (2-6) clashing at Oracle Park (on April 8) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Giants.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea to the mound, while Brady Singer (1-0) will answer the bell for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (20 total, 2.5 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Royals Schedule