Blues vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Saturday, April 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-240)
|Blues (+200)
|-
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been made an underdog 51 times this season, and won 21, or 41.2%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.
Blues vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|226 (25th)
|Goals
|255 (15th)
|207 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (28th)
|52 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (21st)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (22nd)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Blues have scored 255 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Blues' 287 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -32.
