When the (3-3) match up with the (1-6) at Oracle Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:35 PM ET, Alex Cobb will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

The favored Giants have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Giants will play as favorites this season.

The Giants have not played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Royals have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Royals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Nate Eaton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+280) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

