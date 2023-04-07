How to Watch the Royals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Oracle Park, at 4:35 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.
Royals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit five homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .278 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .167 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 17 total runs (2.4 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .259.
- The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.444 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brad Keller heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Joe Ryan
|4/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|José Berríos
|4/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Alek Manoah
|4/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Kevin Gausman
|4/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Alex Cobb
|4/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ross Stripling
|4/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Andrew Heaney
|4/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/12/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
