The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • In 51.1% of his games last year (72 of 141), Lopez got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
  • Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.1%) he scored more than once.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
Home Away
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Giants will send Cobb (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
