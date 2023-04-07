Matt Duffy -- 3-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Duffy had a hit 38 times last year in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Duffy picked up an RBI in 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 14.3% of his games last season (11 of 77), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.9%).

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 32 .286 AVG .211 .346 OBP .265 .345 SLG .275 7 XBH 3 0 HR 2 7 RBI 9 19/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 32 24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

