Jackie Bradley Jr. -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bradley reached base via a hit in 52 of 133 games last season (39.1%), including multiple hits in 12.8% of those games (17 of them).
  • He homered in 3.0% of his games last year (four of 133), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bradley picked up an RBI in 23 games last season out 133 (17.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 57
.256 AVG .153
.290 OBP .224
.405 SLG .222
18 XBH 10
3 HR 1
19 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1
Home Away
64 GP 69
32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Cobb (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
