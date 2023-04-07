Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .059 with a walk.
  • Dozier produced a hit in one of six games so far this year.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dozier has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cobb (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
